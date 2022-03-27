Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 27-March-2022: 4th Sunday of Lent

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

March 27th 2022 4th Sunday of Lent Catholic church, Rukminigaon, Guwahati, India Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Violet First readingJoshua 5:9-12 ©The Israelites celebrate their first Passover in the Promised LandThe Lord said to Joshua, ‘Today I have taken the shame of Egypt away from you.’ The Israelites pitched their camp at Gilgal and kept the Passover there on the fourteenth day of the month, at evening in the plain of Jericho. On the morrow of the Passover they tasted the produce of that country, unleavened bread and roasted ears of corn, that same day. From that time, from their first...



Read More...