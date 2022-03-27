Chris Rock Declines to File Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars, LAPD Says

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Variety that Chris Rock has “declined to file a police report” following an altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. Smith took to the stage during the 2022 Oscars and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. A full statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reads: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a...



Read More...