Condemned Man Wins Case Seeking Pastor’s Touch and Prayer During Execution

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of an inmate who requested that his pastor pray aloud and “lay hands” on him during his execution. The justices decided the case, Ramirez v. Collier, in an 8-to-1 ruling on Thursday. Becket, a law firm dedicated to religious liberty that filed an amicus brief in the case, celebrated the decision. “Even the condemned have a right to get right with God,” Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, said in a prepared statement. “The Supreme Court correctly recognized that allowing clergy to minister to the condemned in their last moments...



