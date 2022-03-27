The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Sat together in a row of wheelchairs, the medically discharged soldiers - some missing entire limbs - waited in silence as deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin waxed lyrical about their courage and sacrifice, before being presented with their rewards... Each soldier shared a handshake with Fomin and declared: 'I serve Russia!' as the Colonel-General pinned a medal to their chest, but the prideful facade could not conceal the troops' real feelings. The video, broadcast by the Kremlin-controlled Channel One, showed clear expressions of terror and despair emblazoned across the young men's faces. Fomin reeled off a list of cliches as...


