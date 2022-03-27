Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Sat together in a row of wheelchairs, the medically discharged soldiers - some missing entire limbs - waited in silence as deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin waxed lyrical about their courage and sacrifice, before being presented with their rewards... Each soldier shared a handshake with Fomin and declared: 'I serve Russia!' as the Colonel-General pinned a medal to their chest, but the prideful facade could not conceal the troops' real feelings. The video, broadcast by the Kremlin-controlled Channel One, showed clear expressions of terror and despair emblazoned across the young men's faces. Fomin reeled off a list of cliches as...



