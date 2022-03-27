Fauci urges vaccination as new omicron variant could cause spike in cases as soon as next week
Though coronavirus caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations are declining in the U.S., the nation’s top infectious disease expert is urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted as a new variant has cases rising across Europe. [CUT] “We can probably expect in this country that, given that we have those three conditions … we can expect to start to see, I would imagine in the next week or so, [CUT] “We do not know how long the durability of the protection is going to be,” Fauci said. “There’s always an issue — are we going to get another variant that not only...
