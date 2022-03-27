German Catholic Bishops’ Leader Responds to Polish Archbishop’s ‘Synodal Way’ Criticisms

CNA Deutsch reported that excerpts from Bishop Bätzing’s letter to Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki were published on the German bishops’ conference website on March 24.The chairman of Germany’s Catholic bishops’ conference has responded to a strongly worded critique of the “Synodal Way” by his Polish counterpart. Bishop Georg Bätzing said in a March 16 letter that he sought “a real theological exchange” with Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki over the direction of the controversial multiyear process bringing together Germany’s bishops and laypeople. CNA Deutsch, CNA’s German-language news partner, reported that excerpts from Bishop Bätzing’s letter were published on the German bishops’ conference website...



