Get ready for ‘hell,’ UN food chief warns amid Ukraine shockwaves

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“We’re billions short," he said. "Failure to provide this year a few extra billion dollars means you’re going to have famine, destabilization and mass migration.” Beasley's intervention will sharpen minds as EU governments draw up plans to address the food crisis resulting from the war, with a proposal expected as early as Wednesday. Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s biggest producers and exporters of grain. The disruption caused by the war has a direct impact on countries that rely on these supplies in the Middle East and Africa. Half of Africa's wheat imports come from Ukraine and Russia, which...



