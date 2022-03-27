GOP senator says Biden's speech was 'strong' despite gaffe at the end

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Sunday said President Biden's speech in Warsaw, Poland, was "very strong" despite an apparent gaffe toward the end regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin remaining in power. "I thought the president's speech was very strong, despite the ad-lib at the end, and the gaffe at the end, but it was a powerful speech that does not match the action," Portman said while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press."



Read More...