Is Elon Musk Building A New Social Media Platform? His Tweet Sparks Buzz

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Responding to a Twitter user's question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm that prioritises free speech, the Tesla Inc CEO said, he is "giving serious thought" to the idea. New Delhi: There might be a new social media app in the market soon, as eccentric tech billionaire Elon Musk is giving "serious thought" to building one.



