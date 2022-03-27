ISIS Cell: Two killed in a shooting attack in Hadera

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting attack in Hadera. Four were seriously and moderately injured. The two Arab terrorists from Umm al-Fahm were eliminated. The terrorists are Ayman Igbaria and Ibrahim Hassan Yussef Agbaria, residents of the city of Umm al-Fahm. Ibrahim was imprisoned after traveling to Turkey to join ISIS about six years ago. He was released and, like his friend who carried out the attack in Be'er Sheva, went out to carry out an attack. The terrorists were armed with numerous weapons and ammunition on a large scale from several cartridges, pistols, long weapons,...



