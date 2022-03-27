Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walmart on Front Beach road is once again closed and barricaded as law enforcement officers continue to deal with large and rowdy crowds. Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers and disrupted many Panama City Beach businesses Saturday night, many of which closed down early out of safety concerns. “I didn’t see any shooting but people were talking about it but I did hear about it and everybody was running,” visitor Ladariya Gurley said. “We were getting run over by people. They were pushing us.” “I came in my sandals because when we see...



