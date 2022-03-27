Meet the Catholic Lesbians of New York City

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Church of St. Francis Xavier’s community group is a part of a collective endeavor to foster an unapologetically LGBTQ-affirming, woman-friendly Catholicism.When Stephanie Samoy first entered the Church of St. Francis Xavier in 2000, she sensed it was a rare community. The smell of chicken noodle soup — fed to impoverished believers during the parish’s weekly food drive — wafted into the church pews. Feeling what she attributed to love or the Holy Spirit, Samoy wept. Samoy moved up to New York City after she graduated college at the University of Arizona, craving distance from her parents after coming out...



Read More...