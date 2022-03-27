MSNBC opinion article ridiculed for warning about 'fascist fitness' <p> The column also linked Hitler's Nazi party to physical fitness

MSNBC opinion article ridiculed for warning about 'fascist fitness'
The column also linked Hitler's Nazi party to physical fitness
An opinion article from MSNBC suggested that White supremacists may be using fitness groups to help recruit new members. The column titled, "Pandemic fitness trends have gone extreme — literally" focused primarily on the assertion that far-right White supremacist groups are using online workout chats to find and encourage extremist beliefs.
