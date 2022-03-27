Nestlé supports the UN’s LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business

Diversity & inclusion is an integral part of Nestlé’s culture. It is one of the ways to bring our purpose – enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future – and values to life. Therefore, we are publicly supporting the United Nations Standards of Conduct to support the business community in tackling discrimination against lesbian, gay, bi, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people. Nestlé’s values are rooted in respect. This means respect for ourselves and for others, respect for diversity, and respect for the future. As a global and multicultural company, we are committed to promoting the inclusion of...



