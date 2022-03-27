New Zealand: Massey University’s Queer Fat Studies Lecturer and ‘Fatlicious Feminist’ Dies Suddenly in Her Sleep at 42

New Zealand – Dr. Cat Pausé, a Massey University ‘fat studies’ lecturer died suddenly in her sleep this weekend. Cat Pausé’s work focused on the impacts of “fat stigma” and made it her life’s mission to spread ‘body positivity’ and health at every size. Dr. Pausé, 42, described herself and her mission in her Twitter bio: “Fatlicious. Feminist. Glorifying obesity since ’09. Tearing down white supremacy w/my fat fingers. Friend of Marilyn pod. Sociology, Public Health, Fat Studies” Stuff.co.nz reported: Cat Pause,​ an academic whose research explored the impacts of “fat stigma”, has died. A fat studies researcher, Pause’s work...



