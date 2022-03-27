Nextrush Unplugged Weekend: States Of Rinobama And Rinoho, Commie Fighting NATO Now Woke NATO, Is The Fake Russian Chemical Attack Coming?

March 27, 2022

Welcome to Your Weekend. Another Excursion In Media Excellence. What button is being pushed in this world of ours? "The Great Reset Button" or "The Self-Destruct Button"... A RINObama update here is the theme. Only one song I could think of... Trump Backs Off Mo Brooks Endorsement In RINO Stained Alabama-Katie Britt Rhymes With... Is there something in the water in Alabama that turns everyone into a RINO like Mo Brooks wanting to ditch the notion of a stolen election? I am p*ssed off to no end about the incumbent Gee Oh Pee Governor Kay Ivey running for re-election after...



