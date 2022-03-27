Reminder, Zelenskyy Statements Coordinate with State Dept Message Needs

FREE REPUBLIC

It is always worth a brief reminder when looking at statements from foreign politicians under the influence of the U.S. government via the state department, that all messaging – even messaging that seems provocative, is coordinated by the alignment of interests. The process of promoting a mutually beneficial reality is especially important when reviewing any current statements from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. There is no sunlight between the agenda of Zelenskyy and the agenda of the U.S. State department. .... The State Dept (CIA) use the media to create the desperation and hero narrative. The hero begs for help, the...



