RV Shipments Soar To Record For This Time Of Year

New RV shipment data from the RV Industry Association's (RVIA) February 2022 survey of manufacturers revealed demand for this time of year is at some of the highest levels ever.

RVIA said total RV shipments last month topped 53,722 units, an increase of 11.3% compared to the 48,286 units shipped during the same month last year. RV shipments jumped 13.6% through February versus the same point last year with 107,012 wholesale shipments.

Red hot demand for RVs continues through 1Q22, well above a ten-year average.

"Our latest shipment report shows the RV industry is continuing its strong start to 2022," said RVIA President & CEO Craig Kirby.

"While the pandemic has had an impact on people's desire to purchase an RV, our data shows the increased interest in RVing is being driven by changing attitudes around the increased importance consumers are placing on the health benefits of getting outdoors. We expect this trend towards an active outdoor lifestyle to continue into the foreseeable future, which bodes well for the RV industry," Kirby continued.

We correctly pointed out last July, "Strong Demand For RVs Expected To Roll Into 2022", and that's precisely what's happening as the virus pandemic has redefined how people travel. Forget dangerous cities where violent crime is soaring, Americans want to travel the great outdoors, and by doing so, they need an RV.