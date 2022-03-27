Sally Field: If I See Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott ‘I Cannot Be Responsible for What I Would Do’

Actress Sally Field says that if she sees Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) or Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), she “cannot be responsible for what I would do.” “Those men who are doing that, and they’re mostly male governors who are doing it, are so backward, so ignorant and really just power hungry,” the Forest Gump star told Variety, after being asked what she thinks of these pro-life legislation in states like Texas and Florida. “I think it’s criminal. They’re so wanting to roll back the achievements and important progress for women, for blacks, for the LGBTQ community. I can’t...



