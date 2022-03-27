Spanish truckers to continue strike after rejecting new government aid package
MADRID, March 25 (Reuters) - Truck drivers on Friday said they will continue a 12-day strike "indefinitely" after a meeting with Spain's transport minister ended in them rejecting a 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) support package aimed at defusing the walkout over fuel prices that has caused sporadic goods shortages. Minister Raquel Sanchez announced the measures, which include a rebate of 0.20 euros per litre of fuel and a 1,200 euro bonus, after all-night talks with transport associations. But within hours, the Platform for the Defence of Transport, the unofficial truckers' group that launched the strike on March 14, and...
