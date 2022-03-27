THE WINCHESTER BATTLE: Further Details of the Rebel Rout; A DISPATCH FROM GEN. SHIELDS (3/27/1862)

WASHINGTON, Wednesday, March 26. The following dispatch from Gen. SHIELDS to Senator RICE, dated to-day, at Winchester, was read in the Senate this afternoon: "On the morning of the 23d., my command, 7,000 or 8,000 strong, was attacked near this place by JACKSON with 11 regiments of infantry and an Irish battalion, about 1,500 cavalry and 28 pieces of artillery. After a severe fight the enemy was put in complete route, leaving behind two pieces of cannon, four caissons and a large number of small arms and about 300 prisoners. Our loss is 150 killed; 300 wounded. The enemy's loss...



