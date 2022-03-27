Three More GOP States Protect Girls’ Sports from Transgender Activists

March 27, 2022

Arizona, Oklahoma, and Kentucky on Thursday joined the ranks of other states whose Republican-led legislatures have passed bills to protect girls’ sports from transgender activists. The states join Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Iowa, among others, as well as Utah, whose GOP-dominated legislature voted to override the governor’s veto on Friday. All three state legislatures have passed the bills on to their governors for approval (or possible veto) in the coming days. The GOP-dominated Arizona House voted 31/24 to send SB 1165 to Gov. Doug Ducey’s (R) desk. According to the Associated Press, Ducey has not said whether he will sign...



