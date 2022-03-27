Trump slams Biden for 'giving up' on Ukraine before saying he should 'recuse himself' from the war 'because of how much money his family are getting from Kyiv'

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Donald Trump has teased a a 2024 presidential run saying he 'may have to do it again' during a rowdy Georgia rally where he slammed Joe Biden for 'giving up' on Ukraine and said the president should 'recuse himself' from the country altogether because of his son Hunter Biden's dealings with it. Trump returned on Saturday to Georgia, the state that has served as ground zero for his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and now will test his enduring influence over the Republican Party. The former president addressed many recent issues popular with conservatives, while...



