Bombshell: Former CIA Spook Confesses To Rigging 2020 Election

March 28, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A former CIA officer claimed that he “personally” was responsible for “swinging the election from Trump. Former CIA officer John Sipher made the claim in a stunning Twitter thread after former US ambassador and open sodomite Richard Grenell chastised him laughing and saying that “He signed the letter saying Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.” A …



Read More...