Boomer Leaves Voicemail

March 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NASHVILLE, TN—Local man Jack Orchard called his son over the weekend and left a voicemail on his phone when he didn't answer. According to sources, Orchard, being a boomer, had no idea that no one leaves or listens to voicemails anymore.

