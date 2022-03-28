The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Breaking Down The 2800-Page, $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Bill 2022

The Omnibus Bill 2022 (Continuing Appropriations Act) is 2,800 pages long and amounts to just over $1.5 trillion in spending, 'RandoLand' breaks down the details, pork'n'all...

Division A: Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies

Division B: Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies

Division C: Department of Defense Appropriations 

Division D: Energy, Water Development, and related agencies

Division E: Financial Services and General Government Appropriations

Division F: Department of Homeland Security

Division G: Department of the Interior, Environment, and related agencies

Division H: Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies

Division I: Legislative Branch

Division J: Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies

Division K: Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

Division O: Extensions and Technical Corrections

Division P: Health Provisions

Division Q: Consumer Protection

Division R: FAFSA Simplification

Division S: Veterans Matters

Division T: Credit Union Governance Modernization Act

Division U: Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act

Division V: Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act

Division W: Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act

Division X: Intelligence Authorization

Division Y: Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure

Division Z: Israel Relations Normalization Act

Division AA: Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program

Division BB: EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act

Division CC: Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act

Division DD: Authorization of Appropriations for High Technology Pilot Program

Division FF: Extenstion of Visa Waiver Program Fees

Division FF: Availability of Travel Promotion Fund for Brand USA

Division GG: Cooperative Project Agreement

Division HH: Other Matters

