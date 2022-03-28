Breaking Down The 2800-Page, $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Bill 2022
The Omnibus Bill 2022 (Continuing Appropriations Act) is 2,800 pages long and amounts to just over $1.5 trillion in spending, 'RandoLand' breaks down the details, pork'n'all...
Contents:
DIVISION A—AGRICULTURE, RURAL DEVELOPMENT, FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, AND RELATED AGENCIES
DIVISION B—COMMERCE, JUSTICE, SCIENCE, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION C—DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION D—ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION E—FINANCIAL SERVICES AND GENERAL GOVERNMENT APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION F—DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION G—DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR, ENVIRONMENT, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION H—DEPARTMENTS OF LABOR, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AND EDUCATION, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION I—LEGISLATIVE BRANCH APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION J—MILITARY CONSTRUCTION, VETERANS AFFAIRS, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION K—DEPARTMENT OF STATE, FOREIGN OPERATIONS, AND RELATED PROGRAMS APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION L—TRANSPORTATION, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION M—COVID SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION N—UKRAINE SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS
DIVISION O—EXTENSIONS AND TECHNICAL CORRECTIONS
DIVISION P—HEALTH PROVISIONS
DIVISION Q—CONSUMER PROTECTION
DIVISION R—FAFSA SIMPLIFICATION
DIVISION S—VETERANS MATTERS
DIVISION T—CREDIT UNION GOVERNANCE MODERNIZATION ACT
DIVISION U—ADJUSTABLE INTEREST RATE (LIBOR) ACT
DIVISION V—HAITI DEVELOPMENT, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND INSTITUTIONAL TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE ACT
DIVISION W—VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT REAUTHORIZATION ACT
DIVISION X—INTELLIGENCE AUTHORIZATION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
DIVISION Y—CYBER INCIDENT REPORTING FOR CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACT OF 2022
DIVISION Z—ISRAEL RELATIONS NORMALIZATION ACT OF 2022
DIVISION AA—TRANS-SAHARA COUNTERTERRORISM PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM
DIVISION BB—EB–5 REFORM AND INTEGRITY ACT OF 2022
DIVISION CC—BURIAL EQUITY FOR GUARDS AND RESERVES ACT
DIVISION DD—AUTHORIZATION OF APPROPRIATIONS FOR HIGH TECHNOLOGY PILOT PROGRAM
DIVISION EE—EXTENSION OF VISA WAIVER PROGRAM FEES
DIVISION FF—AVAILABILITY OF TRAVEL PROMOTION FUND FOR BRAND USA DIVISION GG—COOPERATIVE PROJECT AGREEMENT
DIVISION HH—OTHER MATTERS
Division A: Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies
$11.3 million for the Office of Budget and Program Analysis
$84.7 million for the Office of the Chief Information Officer
$7.1 million for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer
$1.4 million for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
$23.3 million for the Office of Safety, Security, and Protection
$106.3 million for the Office of the Inspector General (Agriculture)
$57.3 million for the Office of the General Counsel (Agriculture)
$4.3 million for the Office of ethics
$3.3 million for the Office of Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics
$190.2 million for the National Agricultural Statistics Service
$46.9 million of it for the Census of Agriculture
$1.63 billion for Agricultural Research Service Salaries and Expenses
$127.8 million for Agricultural Research Service Buildings and Facilities
$1.05 billion For Nat. Inst. of Food and Agriculture Research and Education Activities
$11.9 million for the Native American Institutions Endowment Fund
$550.6 million for Nat. Inst. of Food and Agriculture Extension Activities
$40 million for Nat. Inst. of Food and Agriculture Integrated Activities
$1.6 million for the Office of Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs
$1.11 billion for Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Salaries and Expenses
$3.2 million for Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Buildings and Facilities
$61.8 million for Agricultural Marketing Services Administrative Expenses
$20.8 million for Funds for Strengthening Markets, Income, and Supply
$1.7 million for the Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation
$60.3 million for the Farm Production and Conservation Business Center
$6.5 million for the Grassroots Source Water Protection Program
$3 million for Geographically Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers
$10.8 billion for the Agricultural Credit Insurance Fund Program
$3.5 billion for guaranteed farm ownership loans
$2.8 billion for farm ownership direct loans
$2.2 billion for unsubsidized guaranteed operating loans
$1.6 billion for direct operating loans
$37 million for emergency loans
$150 million for guaranteed conservation loans
$61.4 million for relending programs
$5 million for Indian highly fractionated land loans
$60 million for boll weevil eradication program loans
$62 million for direct/guaranteed loans and grants
$315 million for administrative expenses
$62.7 million for Risk Management Agency Salaries and Expenses
$904.4 million for the Natural Resources Conservation Service
$15 million for Commodity Credit Corporation Hazardous Waste Management
Including $412,254,000 for administrative expenses
Including $4.5 million in administrative costs
$50 million for the Rural Economic Development Loans Program
$150 million for the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program
$8 billion for Rural Electrification and telecommunications loans
$6.5 billion for rural direct electric loans
$690 million for rural telecommunications loans
$2 billion for plants that use carbon subsurface utilization and storage systems
$33.3 million for administrative expenses
$543 million for the Rural Distance Learning, Telemedicine, and Broadband Program
$62.5 million for telemedicine and distance learning services
$2.3 million for broadband loans
$437 million for the broadband loan and grant pilot program
$37 million for "Community Project Funding"
$35 million for the Community Connect Grant Program
$1.3 million for the Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services
$6 billion for WIC (food stamps designated for women, infants, children)
$908,000 for the Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs
$228.6 million for Foreign Agricultural Service salaries and expenses
$237 million for the International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program
$1.2 billion derived from prescription drug user fees
$243 million derived from medical device user fees
$539 million derived from generic drug user fees
$40 million derived from biosimilar biological product user fees
$31 million derived from animal drug user fees
$712 million from tobacco user fees
A grant program for assisting the pets of victims of domestic violence victims
$1 million for the International Agricultural Education Fellowship Program
$2 million for financial/legal assistance in purchasing RHS multi-family housing properties
A program that encourages food stamp recipients to drink fluid milk
$4 million for the Farming Opportunities Training and Outreach Program
$2 million for the Dept of Agriculture to improve rural hospital operations
$1 million for data storage services for land-grant universities
$5 million for a National Farm to School Institute in Vermont
$4 million for Water Bank Act non-renewable agreements on eligible lands
$30 million for establishing an Institute for Rural Partnerships
$10 million for an Institute for Rural Partnership at the University of Vermont
$250 million for salaries/offset of losses for Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Services
Division B: Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies
$570 million for Dept of Commerce International Trade Operations/Administration
$141 million for Bureau of Industry and Security Operations/Administration
$330 million for the Economic Development Administration grants
$43.5 million for the Economic Development Administration salaries/expenses
$18 million of which for overhead expenses
$116 million for Economic and Statistical Analysis Salaries and Expenses
$50 million for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration
$850 million for the National Institute of Standards and Technology Research
$1.7 billion for NOAA Procurement, Acquisition, and Construction
$80 million for Dept of Commerce Management Salaries and Expenses
$760 million for the Executive Office for Immigration Review
Such sums as may be necessary for the Civil Rights Division election monitoring program
$19 million for cases under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act
$2.4 million for Foreign Claims Settlement Commision salaries/expenses
$21 million for Community Relations Service salaries/expenses
$120.7 million for National Security Division salaries/expenses
$235 million for Federal Prison System buildings and facilities
$575 million for Violence Against Women Prevention and Prosecution Programs
Including $11 million for a "restorative justice" grant program for domestic violence and sexual assault
$10 million for "culturally specific" services to victims
$70 million for Office of Justice Programs research/statistics programs
$674.5 million for Edward Byrne Assistance Grants (state/local LEO grants)
$13 million for VALOR grants
$2.4 million for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System
$10 million for training state/local LEOs to respond to persons with mental illness/disabilities
$4 million for student loan reimbursement
$15.5 million for Prison Rape prevention
$3 million for the Missing Americans Alert Program
$20 million for Project Safe Neighborhoods grants
$12 million for the Capital Litigation Improvement Grant program
$3 million for a national center on restorative justice
$3.5 million for a grant program to replicate family-based alternative sentencing pilot programs
$2 million to support child advocacy training in post-secondary education
$8 million for the rural violent crime initiative
$5 million for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act grants
$1.5 millionfor university forensic ballistics programs
$4 million for a drug data research center to combat opiod abuse
$185 million for grants to improve the functioning of the criminal justice system
$234 million for the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program
$50 million for community-based grants to improve sexual assault response
$14 million for the court-appointed special advocate program
$8 million to improve state/local/Tribal parole supervision
$5 million for children of incarcerated parents demonstration programs
$5 million for Project HOPE Opportunity probation programs
$10 million for crisis stabilization and community reentry grant programs
$415 million for comprehensive opioid abuse reduction activities
$13 million for grants for hate crime educational outreach and training
$5 million for grants to support community-based approaches to advancing justice and reconciliation
$120 million for initiatives to improve police-community relations
With $25 million for body cams
$511.7 million for Community-Oriented Policing Services Programs
$50,000 for Attorney General reception and representation expenses
$6.7 million for the Office of Science and Technology policy
The council is headed by Kamala Harris
$410 million for NASA construction, environmental compliance, and restoration
$7.2 billion for National Science Foundation research/related activities
$249 million for NSF Major research equipment and facilities
$400 million for NSF agency operations and awards management
$13 million for the Commission on Civil Rights salaries and expenses
Including $1 million for the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Black Boys
$420 million for Equal Opportunity Commission salaries/expenses
"the Chair may accept and use any gift or donation to carry out the work of the Commission"
$110 million for International Trade Commission salaries/expenses
$56 million for the Office of the US Trade Representative salaries/expenses
$2 million for the Commission on the State of US Olympics and Paralympics
Division C: Department of Defense Appropriations
$295 million for Marine Corps Reserve operations and maintenance
$3.4 billion for Air Force Reserve operations and maintenance
$7.7 billion for Army National Guard operations and maintenance
$6.8 billion for Air National Guard operations and maintenance
$15.6 million for the US Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
$292.5 million for formerly used defense sites environmental restoration
$160 million for Overseas humanitarian, disaster, and civic aid
$56.7 million for the Dept of Defense Acquisition Workforce Development Account
$4.3 billion for Army weapons and tracked vehicle procurement
$950 million for the National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account
$14.5 billion for Army Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation
$22.1 billion for Navy Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation
$41.6 billion for Air Force Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation
$11.6 billion for Space Force Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation
$29 billion for Defense-wide Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation
$514 million for the Central Intelligence Agency Retirement and Disability System Fund
$587 million for the Intelligence Community Management Account
$49 million in DOD grants to the United Service Organizations and Red Cross
$200 million for improving tactical artificial intelligence at Combatant Commands
$1 million of Navy Operations and Maintenance Funds designated for the Stennis Center for Public Service Development
$108 million for the Iron Dome system
$157 million for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense Program
$63 million for Arrow 3 Upper Tier systems
$173 million for Arrow System Improvement Program
$516 million of Ops/Maintenance fund redirected to Secretary of Education for school construction/renovation
$370 million to reimburse Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman
Division D: Energy, Water Development, and related agencies
$4.6 billion for Army Corps of Engineers operations/maintenance
$212 million for Army Corps of Engineers regulatory programs
$300 million for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program
$5 million for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
$5 million for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Program Account
With an additional $2.2 million for administrative expenses
$1.75 billion for Bureau of Reclamation Water and Related Resources fund
$56.5 million for the Central Valley Project Restoration Fund
$64.4 million for Bureau of Reclamation policy and administration expenses
$3.2 billion for Dept of Energy energy efficiency and renewable energy programs
$186 million for DOE Cybersecurity, Energy security, and emergency response
With an additional $7.35 million for the SPR Petroleum Account
$860 million for the Uranium Enrichment Decontamination and Decommissioning fund
$32 million for the Innovative Technology Loan Guarantee Program
$5 million for the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program
$464 million for National Nuclear Security Administration salaries/expenses
$573.3 million for Defense Uranium Enrichment decontamination and decommissioning
$7.2 million for Southeastern Power Administration operations/maintenance
$48.3 million for Southwestern Power Administration operations/maintenance
$285 million for Western Power Administration operations/maintenance
$466 million for Federal Energy Regulatory Commission salaries/expenses
Amounts will be obtained through collections of fees and charges
$36 million for Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board salaries/expenses
$874 million Nuclear Regulatory Commission salaries/expenses
Additional $13.8 million for the Inspector General
Division E: Financial Services and General Government Appropriations
Including $258,000 for "unforeseen emergencies of a confidential nature"
$20 million for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US Fund
To be collected with fees
$20 million for the Dept of Treasury Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence
$80 million for the Treasury Cybersecurity Enhancement Account
$6.1 million for Treasury Department-wide systems and capital investment programs
$174 million for the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration
$16 million for Treasury Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP)
$128 million for the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau
$295 million for the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund
$14 million for White House Executive Residence Operating Expenses
$4.1 million for Council of Economic Advisors salaries/expenses
$12.5 million for National Security Council and Homeland Security Council salaries/expenses
$106.5 million for Office of Administration salaries/expenses
$116 million for Office of Management and budget salaries/expenses
$1.8 million for the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator
$18.9 million for Office of National Drug Control Policy salaries/expenses
$296.6 million for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program
$4.8 million for "Special Assistance to the President" salaries/expenses
$34.3 million for US Court of Appeals Federal Circuit salaries/expenses
$20.6 million for US Court of International Trade salaries/expenses
$5.6 billion for Courts of Appeals, District Courts, other judicial services
$1.34 billion for Federal Defender organizations (attorneys)
$98.5 million for Administrative Office of US Courts salaries/expenses
$20.6 million for US Sentencing Commission salaries/expenses
$286.4 million for DC Court services and offender supervision
$52.6 million for DC public defender services (criminal court)
$2.2 million for the DC Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
Additional $288,000 for Judicial Disabilities and Tenure
$600,000 for the DC National Guard Retention and college access program
$3.4 million for Administrative Conference of the US salaries/expenses
$46.5 million for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Inspector General
$10 million the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council
$138 million for the Hartford, CT federal courthouse
$22.5 million for the San Juan, PR federal courthouse
$85.5 million for the Chattanooga, TN federal courthouse
$52 million for demolition costs in Chicago, IL
$55.4 million for the Clarksburg, WV federal courthouse
$27 million for the Hattiesburg, MS federal courthouse
$1.5 million for three feasibility studies
$52.5 million for miscellaneous government-wide operating expenses
$4 million for the GSA Asset Proceeds and Space Management Fund
$1.8 million for the Morris K. Udall and Stuart L. Udall Foundation
$388.3 million for the National Archives and Records Administration
$5 million for the National Archives and Records Administration Inspector General
$7 million for the National Historical Publications and Records Commission
$1.5 million for the National Credit Union Administration Community Development Revolving Loan Fund
$9.8 million for the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board
$1.99 billion for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
$278.4 million for the Small Business Administration salaries/expenses
Division F: Department of Homeland Security
$35 million for DHS executive management of federal assistance
$492 million for DHS procurement, construction, and improvements
$298.2 million for Intelligence, Analysis, and Operations support
$13.8 billion for US Customs and Border Protection operations/support
$478.7 million for CBP procurement, construction, and improvements
$8.2 billion for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations/support
$51.7 million for ICE procurement, construction, and improvements
$8 billion for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) operations/support
$27.5 million of which is for environmental compliance and restoration
$2 billion for Coast Guard procurement, construction, and improvements
$54.8 million for Secret Service procurement, construction, and improvements
$100 million for recruiting Border Patrol agents, hiring contractors
$2 billion for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency operations/support
$590.7 million for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency procurement, construction, and improvements
$210 million for FEMA procurement, construction, and improvements
$389.5 million for US Citizenship and Immigration Services operations/support
$20 million for the Citizenship and Integration grant program
$33.2 million for Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers procurement, construction, and improvements
$330.6 million for Science and Technology Directorate operations/support
$12.9 million for Science and Technology Directorate procurement, construction, and improvements
$543 million for Science and Technology Directorate research/development
$176.8 million for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office operations/support
$76.6 million for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office procurement, construction, and improvements
$65.7 million for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office research/development
$133 million for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office grant assistance
$650 million to offset losses of Immigration User Fee receipts
$993.8 million for Border Patrol
$239.7 million for ICE
$150 million for FEMA housing/food for detained illegals
Division G: Department of the Interior, Environment, and related agencies
$1.3 billion for Bureau of Land Management (BLM) management of lands and resources
$10 million for BLM service charges, deposits, and forfeitures
$1.45 billion for US Fish and Wildlife Service resource management
$24 million for the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund
$48.5 million for the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund
Including $3.3 million for the 400 Years of African-American History Commission Act, a federally funded national celebration of the 400 year anniversary of slaves arriving in Virginia (the anniversary was in 2019)
$83.9 million for National Park Service National Recreation and Preservation
$205.7 million for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)
$172 million for Bureau of Safety and Environmental (BSEE) offshore safety and environmental enforcement
$118.1 million for Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement regulation and technology
$1 million for Indian Land and Water Claim Settlements and miscellaneous payments
$11.8 million for the Indian Guaranteed Loan Program Account
$109.6 million for Office of the Special Trustee for American Indians federal trust programs
$123.4 million for Department of Interior departmental operations
$330 million for the Wildfire Suppression Operations Reserve Fund
$169.6 million for Office of Natural Resources Revenue expenses
$750 million for Environmental Protection Agency science and technology
$92.3 million for Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund
$63.5 million for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Account
$1 million for the Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment
$159 million for Forest Service capital improvement and maintenance
$1 million for management of National Forest Lands for Subsistence Uses
$2.1 billion for Forest Service Wildfire Suppression Operations reserve fund
$82.5 million for the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
$80.5 million for the Toxic Substances and Environmental Public Health Act
$4.2 million for the Council on Environmental Quality and Office of Envronmental Quality
$13.4 million for the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board
$3.2 million for the Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation
$11.7 million for the Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts Development
$852 million payment to the institute
$210 million for alterations, revitalizations, and alterations
Including $24 million for repairs, restoration, and renovation
Including $13 million for repairs and restoration
$15 million for the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
$8.3 million for the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation
Division H: Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies
$3.9 billion for Department of Labor Training and Employment Services
Programs authorized by the Workforce Innnovation and Opportunity Act include:
$2.9 billion for grants to states for adult employment and training activities
- $870 million for adult employment and training activities
- $933 million for youth activities
- $1 billion for dislocated worker employment and training activities
$1 billion for national programs
- $300.9 million for the dislocated workers assistance national reserve
- $99 million for YouthBuild activities
- $102 million for ex-offender activities
- $6 million for the Workforce Data Quality Initiative
- $235 million toexpand opportunities through apprenticeships
- $138 million for Demonstration and Pilot projects
$405 million for Community Service Employment for older Americans
$540 million for Federal Unemployment Benefits and Allowances
$3.6 billion for State Unemployment Insurance and Employment Service operations
$113 million for administration of employment and training programs
$473 million for the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation fund
$108.4 million for the Office of Federal Contract Compliance
$117.9 million for the Office of Workers Compensation Programs
$63.4 million for Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Fund administrative expenses
$612 million for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
$383.8 million for the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)
$40.5 million for the Office of Disability Employment Policy
$367 million for Department of Labor departmental management
The security detail is authorized to make arrests and perform proactive investigations
$1.75 billion for HHS Health Resources and Services Administration primary health care
$1.3 billion for HHS Health Resources and Services Administration health workforce expenses
These funds were restricted from going to Planned Parenthood by President Trump, but the Biden administration rolled back those restrictions
$1.2 billion for HHS Health Resources and Services Administration program management
$13.2 million for the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Trust Fund
$449 million for CDC immunization and respiratory diseases program expenses
For carrying out titles II, III, XVII, and XXI, and section 2821 of the PHS Act, titles II and IV of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and section 501 of the Refugee Education Assistance Act, with respect to immunization and respiratory diseases
$1.35 million for CDC HIV/AIDS, Viral hepatitis, STD, and tuberculosis prevention programs
$641 million for CDC Emerging Zoonotic Infectious Diseases programs
$1 billion for CDC Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion
$177 million for CDC birth defects, developmental disabilities, disabilities and health programs
$351.8 million for National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health PHS Act health programs
$55.4 million for the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program
$862 million for CDC public health and preparedness programs
$3.8 billion for the NIH National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
$501 million for the NIH Institute of Dental and Cranofacial research
$2.2 billion for the NIH National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
$2.54 billion for the NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
$6.32 billion for the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
$3.1 billion for the NIH National Institute of General Medical Sciences
$1.68 billion for the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
$842 million for the National Institute of Environmental Sciences
$656 million for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases
$514.8 million for the National Institute on Deafness and other communication disorders
$180.9 million for the National Institute of Nursing Research
$573.7 million for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
$639 million for the National Human Genome Research Institute
$424.6 million for the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering
$159.4 million for the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health
$459 million for the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities
$882.3 million for the National Center for Advancing translational sciences
$2 billion for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (Mental Health)
$3.9 billion for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (Substance Abuse Treatment)
$350.4 million for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
$487.9 million for the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund and Federal Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund
$873 million for the Health Care Fraud and Abuse Control Account
$2.8 billion for the Administration for Children and Families
$6.2 billion for payments to states for the child care and development block grant
$64.3 million for Office of National Coordinator for Health internet technology expenses
$1.3 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund
$1 billion for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health
$18.2 billion for Department of Education education for the disadvantaged programs
$1.6 billion for Department of Education Impact Aid programs
$5.6 billion for Department of Education School Improvement programs
$189 million for Department of Education Indian Education programs
$1.2 billion for Department of Education Innovation and Improvement programs
$435,000 for the College Housing and Academic Facilities Loans Program
$274 million for the Historically Black College and University Capital Financing Program Account
$135.5 million for Dept of Education Office for Civil Rights
$140.5 million for Community Project Funding/Congressionally Directed Spending
$11 million for Committee for Purchase from People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled salaries/expenses
$865 million for the Corporation for National and Community Service operating expenses
$190 million for the Corporation for National and Community Service National Service Trust
$88 million for the Corporation for National and Community Service salaries/expenses
$6.6 million for the Corporation for National and Community Service Inspector General
$50 million for the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service salaries/expenses
$17.5 million for the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission
$9 million for the Medicaid and Chip Payment and Access Commission salaries/expenses
$3.5 million for National Council on Disability salaries/expenses
$274.2 million for National Labor Relations Board salaries/expenses
$14.7 million for National Mediation Board salaries/expenses
$13.6 million for Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission salaries/expenses
$11 million for Railroad Retirement Board Dual Benefits Payments Account
$124 million for Railroad Retirement Board administration expenses
$12.7 million for the Railroad Retirement Board Inspector General
$11 million for Social Security Administration Payments to Social Security Trust Funds
$46 billion for Social Security Administration Supplemental Security Income Program
$31 million for the Social Security Administration Inspector General
Division I: Legislative Branch
$20,000 for the Vice President
$40,000 for the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate
$40,000 for the Senate Majority Leader
$10,000 for the Senate Majority Whip
$10,000 for the Senate Minority Whip
$15,000 for Senate President Pro Tempore Emeritus
$5,000 for each Chairman ($195,000 total), $5,000 for Chairmen of Minority/Majority Conference Committees
$30,000 for representation allowances of Majority and Minority Leaders of Senate
$343,000 for Office of Vice President
$796,000 for the Office of President Pro-Tempore
$343,000 for Office of President Pro Tempore Emeritus
$5,906,000 for Offices of Majority and Minority Leaders
$3,774,000 for Offices of the Majority and Minority Leaders
$16,900,000 for Committee on Appropriations
$1,813,000 for Conference of Majority and Conference of Minority ($3.6 million total)
$900,000 for Offices of the Secretaries of the Conference of the Majority and Conference of the Minority
$1,852,000 for Majority and Minority Policy Committees ($3.7 million total)
$562,000 for the Office of the Chaplain
$28,091,000 for the Office of the Secretary
$98,563,000 Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper
$2,038,000 for the Offices of the Secretaries for the Majority and Minority
$7.4 million for the Office of the Legislative Counsel of the Senate
$7,500 each for the Secretary of the Senate, Senate Sergeant at Arms, Doorkeeper of the Senate, and Secretaries for the Majority/Minority
$530,000 for the US Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control
$152 million for Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper expenses
$25 million for the Sergeant at Arms Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Fund
$486.2 million for the Senators' Official Personnel and Office Expense Account
$75,000 Increase for Senators' Personnel and Office Expense Accounts
$1.7 billion for House of Representatives salaries and expenses
A. $34,949,640 for House Leadership Offices, including:
- $10,036,950 for Office of the Speaker, $35,000 expense account for the speaker
- $3,565,870 for the Office of the Majoroity Floor Leader
- $10,036,950 for the Office of the Minority Floor Leader
- $2,962,080 for the Office of the Majority Whip
- $2,684,990 for the Office of the Minority Whip
- $2,831,400 for the Republican Conference
- $2,831,400 for the Democratic Caucus
B. $774,400,000 for Members' Clerk Hire, official expenses, and official mail
C. $15,435,000 for Compensation of Interns in Member Offices
D. $438,000 for Compensation of Interns in House Leadership Offices
E. $1,943,910 for Compensation of Interns in Standing, Special, and Select Committee Offices
F. $345,584 for Compensation of Interns in House Appropriations Committee Offices
G. $167,101,000 for Standing, Select, and Special Committee Employees
H. $29,917,250 for Committee on Appropriations
I. $288,480,800 for compensation of officers and employees
J. 399,984,861 for various House Allowances and Expenses
$1.6 million for the Office of Congressional Accessibility Services
$7.5 million for Office of Congressional Workplace Rights salaries/expenses
$61 million for Congressional Budget Office salaries/expenses
$139 million for the Architect of the Capitol salaries/expenses
$42.6 million for Capitol Building maintenance, care, and operation
$82 million for Senate Office buildings maintenance, care, and operations
$212.4 million for House office buildings maintenance, care, and operations
$62.4 million for Capitol Police Buildings, Grounds, and Security
$129 million for Congressional Research Service salaries/expenses
$61.2 million for National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled
$34 million for Public Information Programs of the Superintendent of Documents
$11.3 million for the Government Publishing Office Business Operations Revolving Fund
$719.2 million for the Government Accountability Office salaries/expenses
$6 million for the Congressional Office for International Leadership Fund
$430,000 for the John C. Stennis Center for Public Service Training and Development
Senate Staff Compensation increase from $173,900 to $199,300
Division J: Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies
$530 million for the Department of Defense Base Closure Account
$77.6 million for Navy and Marine Corps Family Housing construction
$357 million for Navy and Marine Corps Family Housing operation/maintenance
$325 million for Air Force Family Housing operation/maintenance
$50 million for Defense-wide Family Housing operation/maintenance
$494,000 for the DOD Military Unaccompanied Housing Improvement Fund
$2.6 billion in additional funding for Military construction
$626 million for Army military construction
$1.3 billion for Navy/Marine Corps military construction
$237 million for Air Force military construction
$93 million for Defense-wide military construction
$71 million for Army National Guard military construction
$87 million for Air National Guard military construction
$29 million for Army Reserve military construction
$44 million for Air Force Reserve construction
$88 million for Army Family Housing construction
$85 million for Army military construction
$15 million for Navy and Marine Corps military construction
$25 million for Air Force military construction
$275 million for Navy/Marine Corps Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan construction
$153 million for Defense-wide National Defense Authorization Act construction
$120 million for "improving military resilience" construction
$33 million for military child development center construction
$150 million for military construction expenses incurred from natural disasters
Additional $122 million for National Guard military construction
$105 million for cost increases identified in military construction
$9 billion for Veterans Benefits Administration compensation and pensions
$8.9 billion for Veterans Benefits Administration readjustment benefits
Such sums as may be necessary for the Veterans Housing Benefit Program Fund - $229.5 million for administrative costs
$1.4 million for administrative expenses for Native American Veteran Housing Loan Program Account
$3.5 billion for Veterans Benefits Administration general operating expenses
$70 billion for Veterans Health Administration Medical Services
$3.3 billion for Veterans Health Administration medical community care
$9.7 billion for Veterans Health Administration medical support and compliance
$7.1 billion for Veterans Health Administration medical facilities
$882 million for Veterans Health Administration medical and prosthetic research
$401 million for Dept of Veterans Affairs general administration expenses
$228 million for Dept of Veterans Affairs information technology systems
$2.5 billion for the Veterans Electronic Health Record system
$239 million for the Dept of Veterans Affairs Inspector General
$1.6 billion for the Dept of Veterans Affairs major projects construction
$553 million for the Dept of Veterans Affairs minor projects construction
$50 million for State extended care facilities constructions
$48.5 million for grants for construction of veterans cemeteries
$5 million for Dept of Veterans Affairs asset and infrastructure review
$141 million for Arlington National Cemetery and Airmen's Home National Cemetery construction
Division K: Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs
$9.2 billion for Department of State Administration of Foreign Affairs Diplomatic Programs
$300 million for Department of State Administration of Foreign Affairs Capital Investment Fund
$13.7 million for Dept of State Admin of Foreign Affairs Inspector General
$13.7 million for Department of State Educational and Cultural Exchange Programs
$7.4 million for Department of State Representation Expenses
$30.8 million for Department of State Protection of Foreign Missions and Officials
$1.1 billion for Department of State Embassy Security, Construction, and maintenance
$7.9 million for Department of State Emergencies in the Diplomatic and Consular Service
$1.3 million for Department of State Repatriation Loans Program Account
$158.9 million for the Foreign Service Retirement and Disability Fund
$1.7 billion for International Organizations (United Nations)
$1.5 billion for International Peacekeeping Activities (United Nations)
$52 million for International Commissions construction expenses
$15 million for International Commissions (American Section)
$850.3 million for the US Agency for Global Media International Broadcasting Operations
$9.7 million for US Agency for Global Media broadcasting capital improvements
$642,000 for the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad
$4.5 million for the US Commission on International Religious Freedom
$2.9 million for the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe
$2.25 million for the Congressional-Executive Commission on China
$1.6 billion for the US Agency for International Development
$1.6 billion for the US Agency for International Development capital investment fund
$1.6 billion for the US Agency for International Development Inspector General
$4.1 billion for the Economic Support Fund (foreign assistance)
$500 million for Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia
$2.9 billion for Dept of State Migration and Refugee Assistance - Additional $100,000 for Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance
$38 million for Dept of the Treasury International Affairs Technical Assistance
$38 million for Dept of the Treasury International Debt Restructuring
$15 million for International Tropical Forest and Coral Reef Conservation
$1.4 billion for International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement
$900 million for Nonproliferation, Anti-terrorism, Demining and related programs
$6 billion for International Military Education and Training
$206.5 million for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
$43 million for the International Fund for Agricultural Development
$5 million for the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program
$102 million for the International Monetary Fund Facilities and Trust Fund
$1.4 billion in callable stocks in the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development without fiscal year limitation
$856 million in callable stocks in the African Development Bank without fiscal year limitation
Export-Import Bank Reauthorization - $114 million in administrative expenses, $5 million for program budget appropriations
US International Development Finance Corporation Reauthorization - $198 million in administrative expenses, 500 million for program budget appropriations, $2.8 million for the Inspector General
$15 million for Disability Rights organizations in developing countries - Funds to be drawn from USAID Development Assistance
$2.6 billion for "Democracy Programs" abroad - Funds to be drawn from USAID "Development assistance", "Economic Support Fund, Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia", and "International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement" programs, $102 million of funds designated for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (Dept of State)
$30 million for protection of civil society activists and journalists
$20 million for International Freedom of Expression and Independent Media programs
$1.4 billion in assistance to Egypt - $1.3 billion in military assistance, $40 million for higher education programs, $15 million for scholarships
$3 million for a Special Criminal Court in the Central African Republic
$538 million for assistance to areas of Mozambique affected by violent extremism
$136 million fir assistance to Burma for promoting tolerance, unity, and accountability
$1.6 billion for the Indo-Pacific Strategy and the Asia Reassurance Initiative - Additional $300 million for the Countering PRC Influence Fund
$85 million for Laos, with $1.5 million for health and disability programs
Continued assistance for the American University of Afghanistan
Including $23 million for "democracy programs"
$61.5 million for anti-corruption activities in Central America
$100 million for locally-led development in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
$40 million for enhancing security in coca-producing municipalities
$20 million for "democracy programs" in Russia and other countries
$77.5 million for programs promoting global internet freedom
$10 million for the Marla Ruzicka Fund for Innocent Victims of Conflict
$575 million for global "family planning/reproductive health"
$1.4 billion for global basic education and higher education assistance
$1 billion for global food security and agricultural development programs
$265 million in global grants to micro, small, and medium size business (especially those that benefit poor women)
$106 million to combat trafficking of persons in Europe/Asia
$475 million for global water and sanitation programs ($17 million for safe latrines)
$125 million to combat transnational wildlife poaching and trafficking
$20 million to support global civil society advocacy organizations
$125 million for the Global Fragility Act Prevention and Stabilization Fund
Division L: Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies
$141.5 million for Department of Transportation Office of the Secretary salaries/expenses
$51.4 million for Department of Transportation research and technology
$775 million for Department of Transportation local and regional project assistance grants
$3.8 million for the National Surface Transportation and Innovative Finance Bureau
$5 million for upgrading and enhancing Department of Transportation financial systems
$39.4 million for Department of Transportation cybersecurity initiatives
$11.6 million for Department of Transportation Office of Civil Rights
$29.9 million for Department of Transportation planning, research, and development
$419 million for Department of Transportation Working Capital Fund
$5 million for Department of Transportation Small and Disadvantaged Business utilization and outreach
$10 million for the Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing
$1.5 billion for aviation safety activities
$8.5 billion for air traffic organiation activations
$32.5 million for commercial space transportation activities
$889 million for finance and management activities
$64 million for NextGen and operations planning activities
$139.5 million for security and hazardous materials safety
$280 million for staff offices
$178 million for current air traffic control towers
$464 million for administration expenses for the Federal Highway Administration
$57.5 billion for implementation/execution of Federal-aid highway and highway safety construction programs
$58 billion for payment of Federal-aid highway and highway safety construction program obligations
$360 million for Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration operations and programs
$496 million for Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration safety grants
$200 million for National Highway Traffic Safety Administration operations and research
$192.8 million for National Highway Traffic Safety Administration other operations and research programs
$240.8 million for Federal Railroad Administration safety and operations
$43 million for Federal Railroad Administration research and development
$100 million for Federal-state partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail grants
$625 million for Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety improvements
$150 million for supporting new intercity passenger rail service
$25 million for projects to reduce pedestrian casualties
$120.9 million for community project funding
$5 million for magnetic levitation transportation projects
$874.5 million for Northeast Corridor Grants to the National Railroad Passenger Corporation
$1.5 billion for National Network Grants to the National Railroad Passenger Corporation
$13.4 billion for Federal Transit Administration Transit Formula Grants
$175 million for buses and bus facilities
$75 million for low or no emission grants
$6.5 million for ferry boat grants, with $3 million for low or no emission ferry boats
$2 million for operation and testing of bus facilities
$1 million demonstration and deployments of innovative mobility solutions
$1 million for accelerating innovative mobility initiatives
$20 million for grants to historically disadvantaged communities
$10 million for zero emissions research and development
$200.8 million community project funding
$13 million for rural ferry service
$2.2 billion for FTA fixed guideway capital investment grants
$150 million for grants to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
$38 million for the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation
$278 million for the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
$103 million for the Department of Transportation Inspector General
$15.2 million for Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Executive offices
$607 million for Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) administrative support offices
$966 million for Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Program Offices
$3 million for HUD Indian Housing Loan Guarantee Fund Program Account
$22 million for the Native Hawaiian Housing block grant program
$450 million for Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS
$4.8 billion for Community Development Fund assistance for state and local government
$300 million for the Community Development Loan Guarantees Program Account
$62.5 million for the Self-Help and Assisted Homeownership Opportunity Program
$400 million for the Federal Housing Administration Mutual Mortgage Program Account
$30 million for the Federal Housing Administration General and Special Risk Program Account
$125 million for HUD research and studies on housing and urban problems
$415 million for the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes
$33 million for Federal Maritime Commission salaries/expenses
$26 million for National Railroad Passenger Corporation Inspector General
$121 million for National Transportation Safety Board salaries/expenses
Division N: Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act
$22 million for Bureau of Industry and Security response to Ukraine
$9.7 million for Department of Justice Ukraine response salaries/expenses
$1.1 million in additional funding for National Security Division salaries/expenses for Ukraine response
$43.6 million in addition Ukraine response funding for the Federal Bureau of Investigation
$130 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Army personnel
$11.6 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Navy personnel
$3 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Marine Corps personnel
$50.4 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Air Force personnel
$1.1 billion in additional Ukraine response funding for Army operations and maintenance
$203 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Navy operations and maintenance
$21 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Marine Corps operations and maintenance
$415 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Air Force operations and maintenance
$800,000 in additional Ukraine response funding for Space Force operations and maintenance
$311.6 million in additional Ukraine response funding for Defense-wide operations and maintenance
$213.7 million in additional Ukraine response Air Force procurement
$14.3 million in additional Ukraine response Defense-wide procurement
$31 million in additional Ukraine response Navy research, development, test, and evaluation funding
$47.5 million in additional Ukraine response Air Force research, development, test, and evaluation funding
$51.7 million in additional Ukraine response Defense-wide research, development, test, and evaluation funding
$409 million for Defense Working Capital funds, for Ukraine response
Additional $3.5 billion for Defense-wide operations and maintenance, for Ukraine response
$30 million for Department of Energy departmental administration funding to respond to Ukraine
$17 million for Treasury Department salaries/expenses to respond to Ukraine
$25 million for Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence salaries/expenses to respond to Ukraine
$19 million for Financial Crimes Enforcement Network salaries/expenses to respond to Ukraine
Additional $125 million for Department of State Diplomatic Programs to respond to Ukraine
Additional $4 million for Department of State Inspector General to respond to Ukraine
Additional $25 million for US Agency for Global Media International Broadcasting operations to respond to Ukraine
Additional $25 million for President Biden's Operating Expenses to respond to Ukraine - Additional $4 million for the USAID inspector general
Additional $2.65 billion in International Disaster Assistance Funding appropriated to President Biden
$120 million for Transition Initiatives appropriated to President Biden for response to Ukraine
Additional $647 million for the Economic Support Fund for response to Ukraine
Additional $1.1 billion for Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia for response to Ukraine
$1.4 billion for Migration and Refugee Assistance for Ukraine refugees and "other vulnerable populations"
Additional $30 million for Department of State International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement programs to respond to Ukraine
Additional $650 million in Foreign Military Financing funds appropriated to the President
Additional $1 billion in arms export funds appropriated to the President
Division O: Extensions and Technical Corrections
Extension of the Non-Minister Religious Workers visa program
Extension of the waiver of foreign country residence requirement with respect to international medical graduates
Division P: Health Provisions
Extension of authority to make certain appointments for the National Disaster Medical system
New FDA Authority over vaping and other synthetic nicotine products
Eligibility exception for hospitals to participate in the Drug Discount program
$9 million for studies on improving maternal health care quality
$5 million for an implicit bias training program for health care providers
$10 million for programs to reduce racial disparities in health care services for pregnant and post-partum women
Telehealth network and telehealth resource centers grant programs
$25 million for rural maternal and obstetric care training demonstration programs
Extension of Temporary order for fentanyl-related substances
Waiver of Federal Fund Limitation for the Drug-Free Communities Support program
Increased State flexibility with respect to third party liability
Such sums as may be necessary for the Needy Families and related programs
Division Q: Consumer Protection
The Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act
$199 million and a ten-year re-authorization of the US Anti-Doping Agency
Division R: FAFSA Simplification
Division S: Veterans Matters
Pay raises for Department of Veterans Affairs Nurses and Physicians
Division T: Credit Union Governance Modernization Act
Division U: Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act
Division V: Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act
Division W: Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act
Grants to "develop and implement alternative methods of reducing crime in communities, to supplant punitive programs or policies"
Legal assistance for victims of trafficking or domestic violence
Grants for culturally relevant support for families in the justice system
$30 million for Outreach and Services to underserved populations
Enhanced culturally specific services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking
$500 million for the Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, Stalking, and Child Abuse Enforcement Assistance Program
$50 million for Training and Services to End Abuse in Later Life
$25 million for a Demonstration Program on Trauma-Informed, Victim-centered Training for Law Enforcement
$40 million for an LGBT-specific domestic violence services program
$80 million for the Creating Hope Through Outreach, Options, Services. and Education for Children and Youth program
Study on state coverage of forensic exams and related costs following a sexual assault
$10 million for a CDC study on preventing violence against adults and youth
$100 million for Saving Money and Reducing Tragedies Through Prevention grants
$100 million for grants to strengthen the health care system's response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking
$35 million in grants for understanding sexual assault in health systems
National report on sexual assault services in our nation's health system
$25 million for Improving and Strengthening the Sexual Assault Examiner Workforce Clinical and Continuing Education Pilot Program
$35 million for Expanding Access to Forensics for Victims of Interpersonal Violence
Housing Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking
Ensuring Compliance and Implementation; Prohibiting Retaliation Against Victims
Such sums as may be necessary for the HUD Gender-Based Violence Prevention Office and Violence Against Women Act Director
Prohibition on Retaliation (by public housing agencies/owners)
Transnational Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, or Stalking
Such sums as may be necessary for a study and report on housing and service needs of survivors of trafficking and individuals at risk of trafficking
$10 million for the National Resource Center on Workplace Responses to Assist Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence
$15 million for Provisions related to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program
Study and Reports on Barriers to Survivors' Economic Security Access
GAO study on the ability of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, or stalking to repay their student loans
Establishment of a Senior Policy Advisor For Culturally Specific Communities Of the Office on Violence Against Women
$40 million for improving conditions for women in federal Custody - Includes: The Ramona Brant Improvement of Conditions for Women in Federal Custody Act, The Stop Infant Mortality and Recidivism Reduction Act, Research and Report on women in federal incarceration, Reentry planning and services for incarcerated women
Reporting of NICS background check denials to state authorities
Enhanced deputizing authority for US Attorneys over local law enforcement to enhance ATF capabilities
The Closing the Law Enforcement Consent Loophole Act - The law prohibits federal law enforcement officers from engaging in sex with anyone in custody, and includes $25 million in grants to states who pass similar laws
$15 million in grants for states to enter data regarding stalking and domestic violence
$11.5 million for Reauthorization of Child Abuse Training Programs for Judicial Personnel and Practitioners
$60 million for the Court-appointed Special Advocate Program
Establishment of Interagency Working Group to study federal efforts to collect data on sexual violence
National Resource Center on Workplace Responses to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence (assistance to microbusinesses)
Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images (Revenge porn lawsuits)
$25 million to establish October 1st as "Choose Respect Day" and run national media campaigns
Establishment of a Senior Policy Advisor For Culturally Specific Communities in the Office of Justice Programs
Fairness for Rape Kit Backlog Survivors Act (compensation for victims)
Study relating to state actions to prohibit aiding and abetting sexual misconduct in schools
$150 million for the Supporting Access to Nurse Exams Act (rape kits/examinations)
$50 million for Local law enforcement grants for enforcement of cybercrimes
$20 million for a National Resource Center on Cybercrimes Against Individuals
National Strategy, classification, and reporting on cybercrime
$75 million for the Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act - Including: $25 million for increasing STOP grants, and $50 million for grants to states/tribes to implement Protection Order Pilot Programs
Division X: Intelligence Authorization
$587 million for the Intelligence Community Management Account
$514 million for the Central Intelligence Agency Retirement and Disability System Fund
9/11 Declassification review by the Director of National Intelligence
Establishment of a Chaplain Corps of the Central Intelligence Agency
Recruitment of experts in science and engineering to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Support for and oversight of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
Establishment of Counterintelligence Units at non-intelligence community federal departments and agencies
Pilot program for retention/recruitment in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis of the Treasury Department
Designation of the Senator Roy Blunt Geospatial Learning Center
Authorities regarding whistleblower complaints and information of urgent concern
Annual Reports on Domestic Activities of Intelligence community
Reports relating to Inspector General of Defense Intelligence Agency
Compensation and professional standards for certain medical officers
Establishment of medical advisory board of the Central Intelligence Agency
Intelligence worker access to certain facilities of government for assessment of anomalous health conditions
Report on protocols for certain intelligence community employees and dependents
Inspector General of CIA inspection of Office of Medical Services
Report on threat posed by emerging Chinese technology companies
Report and briefing on cooperation between China and United Arab Emirates
Report on influence of China through Belt and Road Initiative projects with other countries
Report on efforts of Chinese communist party to erode freedom and autonomy in Hong Kong
National Intelligence estimate on security situation in Afghanistan and related region
Report on intelligence collection posture and other matters relating to Afghanistan and related region
Report on propagation of extremist ideologies from Saudi Arabia
Report on likelihood of military action by countries of the South Caucasus
Assessment of Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research Activities
Division Y: Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure
Information shared with or provided to the federal government
Division Z: Israel Relations Normalization Act
The "Strengthening Reporting of Actions Taken Against the Normalization of Relations with Israel Act"
Division AA: Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program
Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Program - An aid program to "improve governance and the capacities of countries in North Africa to deliver basic services"
Division BB: EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act
Reauthorization and reform of the Regional Center Program - The Regional Center Program is an EB-5 immigrant investor program in areas designated for ecnomic development, utilized extensively by Chinese investors.
Conditional Permanent Resident Status for spouses, children of alien investors
Division CC: Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act
Division DD: Authorization of Appropriations for High Technology Pilot Program
Division FF: Extenstion of Visa Waiver Program Fees
Division FF: Availability of Travel Promotion Fund for Brand USA
$250 million of previously collected Travel Promotion Fund fee fees to be transferred for use by Brand USA
Division GG: Cooperative Project Agreement
Division HH: Other Matters
Continued CARES ACT relief for foreign education institutions
Reduction of CARES Act congressional reporting from the Federal Reserve
Congressional Oversight of sensitive programs not covered by other provisions of law
