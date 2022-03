CNN analyst blames Trump for aftermath of Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CNN’s Asha Rangappa decided the Dolby Theater crowd stuck around because of Trump. "So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?" Rangappa asked on Twitter. Rangappa was swiftly mocked for blaming Trump for the incident.



Read More...