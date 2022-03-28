Democrats move closer to significantly altering their presidential nominating process

March 28, 2022

Washington (CNN)Numerous members of the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee expressed support during a virtual meeting on Monday for a draft proposal that would dramatically remake the party's 2024 presidential nominating process, signaling that the committee could pass the measure when it meets again in April. The draft proposal would end the Democratic Party's current nominating process structure -- where the Iowa caucuses go first... ...The new structure would require states to apply to hold early nominating contests and the rules committee would select "no more than five states....



