DemoQuacks: Bandy X Lee is Predictably Silent On Biden’s Advanced Dementia

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After making a wild spectacle of herself by violating all contemporary principles of psychology to declare Trump “mentally” unfit, one “Doctor” Bandy X Lee has elected to remain silent on the obvious case of advanced dementia that’s become increasingly obvious to trained professionals and most anyone else even loosely familiar with the signs of advanced dementia. She has however remained active on Twitter promoting every imaginable Democrat Hoax and Marxist talking points. After embarrassing herself on the Dr. Mark Levin show, we offered some thoughts on Twitter which she apparently found uncomfortable. Today we’ve offered some constructive criticism to her...



