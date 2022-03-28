Fewer Than 1 Million Coloradans Remain Unvaccinated

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases reached record lows during the month of March, and as trends continue CDPHE shared an update about vaccinations and more in Colorado. According to state data, the seven-day average for COVID cases is hovering just above 300 for last week. Colorado only measured 135 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide during the week of March 22. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated the BA.2 variant accounts for roughly 20% of cases in Colorado. This despite state data indicating the subvariant of omicron accounted for 0% of cases in...



