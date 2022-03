Gender Reveal Party Invalidated As Neither Parent Has Biology Degree

March 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

UNION CITY, PA—Alejandro and Shelley Robles were excited to host a gender reveal party for friends and family but the entire event was completely invalidated after it was discovered neither expectant parent is a biologist.

