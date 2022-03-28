ISIS' official proclamation accepting responsibility for the attack in Hadera, Israel: "The "infidel" Jews must know that the promises (to harm them) will come to them sooner or later. With the help of Allah."

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ISIS also issued an official proclamation accepting responsibility for the attack in Hadera: "The "infidel" Jews must know that the promises (to harm them) will come to them sooner or later. With the help of Allah."pic.twitter.com/ujON3TGo2j— roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) March 27, 2022



Read More...