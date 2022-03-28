ISIS' official proclamation accepting responsibility for the attack in Hadera, Israel: "The "infidel" Jews must know that the promises (to harm them) will come to them sooner or later. With the help of Allah."
ISIS also issued an official proclamation accepting responsibility for the attack in Hadera: "The "infidel" Jews must know that the promises (to harm them) will come to them sooner or later. With the help of Allah."pic.twitter.com/ujON3TGo2j— roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) March 27, 2022
