L.A. Reinstitutes Mask Mandate To Protect People From Getting Slapped By Will Smith

March 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA—Following a dangerous upward trend of getting slapped by Will Smith, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reinstituted a mask mandate to protect against further occurrences of getting slapped by Will Smith.

