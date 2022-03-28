March 28 – Shining the Light – Devotional

“‘Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven’” (Matthew 5:16). Letting our “light shine before men” allows them to see our “good works,” the beauty the Lord has worked in us. To see good works by us is to see Christ in us. That’s why Jesus says, “Let your light shine.” It is not something we create or make up, but something we allow the Lord to do through us. It is God’s light; our choice is whether to hide it or let...



