Massachusetts native killed while hiking in Montana, grizzly bear suspected

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Massachusetts native living in Montana was killed last week in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park, officials said. The victim was identified as Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston, Mont., authorities there said Friday. Clouatre had grown up in West Brookfield, according to a Facebook page set up in his name. SNIP Search teams on the ground and in helicopters had been looking for Clouatre after he went hiking on Wednesday morning with a friend, possibly to hunt for antlers, and was reported overdue that day, according to the Park County sheriff. The search...



