NEWS FROM WASHINGTON: An Inquiry into the Effectiveness of the Charleston Blockade; The Military Supervision of the Telegraph (3/28/1862)

WASHINGTON, Thursday, March 27. It having been positively asserted by the Consul of Great Britain, and also by Consuls of other foreign Governments, that armed troop ships, carrying munitions of war, have been allowed to go in and out of Southern ports and no attempt made to stop them by our naval; officers charged with blockading the Southern Atlantic coast, and particularly at Charleston, Senator HALE, from the Naval Committee, has obtained authority to inquire whether there has been any laxity on the part of naval officers, and that the Committee have power to send for persons and papers. The...



