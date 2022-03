#OscarSoWoke: Hosts Attack 'Unbearable White Women' and 'Toxic Masculinity'

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Barely minutes into the 94th annual Academy Awards on ABC, the ceremony went obnoxiously woke. The Oscars three unfunny hosts - Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall - introduced the show with a "joke" about the long-debunked "equal pay gap," then attacked white women using a Black Lives Matter (BLM) talking point.



