PROFITING FROM PROVERBS – 3/29/2022

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. Whoso loveth wisdom rejoiceth his father: but he that keepeth company with harlots spendeth his substance” (Proverbs 29:2-3).



Read More...