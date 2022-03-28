"Sexual Get-Together": Rep. Cawthorn Says He Was Invited To DC Orgy, Has Witnessed Lawmakers Doing Cocaine

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) says that in the 14 months he's been in Washington DC, he's been invited to DC orgies and has witnessed lawmakers using cocaine, according to Just the News, citing the freshman lawmaker's recent appearance on the "Warrior Poet Society" podcast.

"I look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I've always paid attention to politics. Then all of the sudden you get invited to: 'Well hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come," said Cawthorn.

"I’m like: 'What did you just ask me to come to?" he continued. "Then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy."

Later, Cawthorn revealed that some of the very lawmakers who are "leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country" are on drugs themselves. "You watch them do, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it’s like 'Wow, this is wild."