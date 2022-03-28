So where's Sean Penn's bonfire?

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"Save the gays." Under this overwrought "narrative," poor old Zelensky, with actual bombs coming down on him, didn't stand a chance. The Nielsen ratings aren't expected to come out until tomorrow, but that doesn't sound like a formula for retaining or regaining audience viewership which was the supposed aim of the ceremony this year. The Awards viewership was reportedly down to 9.85 million or 10.4 million viewers as of 2021, which represented a 50% drop from the year earlier, and severely lower than the 55.2 million viewership of 1998 when Titanic was winning the Best Picture. By keeping the wokesterism...



Read More...