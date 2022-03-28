Tom Rankin Dead at 26: Redditch United Devastated After Shock Death of Midfielder as Family Pay Tribute to ‘Best Son’

TRIBUTES have poured in following the news non-league footballer Thomas Rankin has sadly passed away at the age of 26. The devastating news was announced by his team, sparking an outpouring of emotional messages. A statement read: "Redditch United are devastated to hear of passing of midfielder Thomas Rankin. "Tom has been with the Reds for the past three seasons and his loss will be felt by all at the Club. "Our thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP Tom." The semi-professional club, who compete in The Southern League, most recently played AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who were...



