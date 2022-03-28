Trump Threatens MAGA Boycott of Georgia Midterms if Kemp Is GOP's Candidate

March 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Speaking during a rally in Georgia on Saturday, former President Donald Trump suggested that his supporters would boycott the state's midterm election if incumbent Governor Brian Kemp wins the Republican Party's primary race. At the event, the former president supported several GOP primary candidates, including gubernatorial Republican candidate David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp. Trump has repeatedly criticized the governor after he refused to cave to pressure to investigate the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. "David Perdue, who is a wonderful man, and incredible family, and who really got screwed by Kemp, is the only candidate in...



Read More...