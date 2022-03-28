Vermont woman found by police, K-9 after straying from hiking trail

A hiker is uninjured after reportedly straying from a central Vermont trail and requesting police assistance. Police said a 56-year-old woman from Berlin apparently walked off of the marked trail of Irish Hill, listed as a 3.7-mile hike near the town, just before 3 p.m. Saturday. After calling local authorities, the hiker's phone died and left them unable to communicate with officers. Barre Town Officer Leo de Prato and his K-9, Lakota, set off for the area along with troopers from Vermont State Police in an effort to find the hiker. The hiker was found uninjured and guided back to...



