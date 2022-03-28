What Should Have Happened at the Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

March 28, 2022 | Tags: REASON, Supreme Court

On March 24, 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The questioning, which lasted more than 20 hours, whipsawed from Democrats praising Jackson's record to Republicans attacking her handling of child pornography cases and defending a Guantanamo Bay detainee.

They didn't play Dungeons & Dragons.

Here's what we would like to have seen.

Starring Andrew Heaton and Austin Bragg; written and shot by Heaton, Bragg, and Meredith Bragg; edited by Austin Bragg.

