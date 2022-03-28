Will Smith ‘gettin jiggy’ at VFO party in Los Angeles after slapping Chris Rock

Actor Will Smith was filmed partying on Monday morning at the Vanity Fair Oscars event in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA after he slapped stand-up comedian Chris Rock during the live award show. In the video shared by Variety editors Marc Malkin and Ramin Setoodeh on Twitter, Smith, 53, with wife J ada Pinkett, 50, nearby, joyfully sang along as the DJ played his songs “Gettin Jiggy With It” and”Miami.”



