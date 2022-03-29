Biden Administration Sues State of Missouri to Invalidate 2A Protection Act

On February 16, 2022, the Biden Administration filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Central Division, claiming the Second Amendment Protection Act, (SAPA) was unconstitutional. From the federal filing:This lawsuit challenges a Missouri state statute that purports to invalidate federal firearm laws within the State. The Missouri law uniquely discriminates against federal agencies and employees; impairs law enforcement efforts in Missouri; and contravenes the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution.The statute referred to was passed as HB 85 and 310. The bills specifically challenge federal power in several ways. The bills...



