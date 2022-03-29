Booker: Some Republicans Had ‘Complete Lack of Decency,’ Respect at KBJ Hearings

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that some Republican senators lacked decency and respect during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You later said to CNN’s Dana Bash you didn’t think racism was involved in the questioning she received. She was repeatedly interrupted. Her credibility was questioned. She was asked about hidden agendas. Senator Cruz asked her about Critical Race Theory. I believe it was Senator Kennedy who said she was articulate. Is it still your view that race had nothing to do with the way she was...



