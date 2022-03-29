Burger King Employee Shoots at Customer Over Mayonnaise Hurl: Police

A Burger King employee in Florida was arrested Thursday for shooting at a customer over an alleged mayonnaise incident, police said. An incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Thursday when a customer came through the drive-thru of a Burger King in northwest Miami-Dade. Local station WPLG reported that witnesses saw the employee, identified by police as 30-year-old Shateasha Hicks, arguing with the customer. The customer allegedly threw mayonnaise back at Hicks before driving off. Witnesses then recount to WPLG that Hicks was seen running out of the restaurant to her car, before pulling out a gun and shooting at...



