Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 29-March-2022

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

29 March 2022Tuesday of the 4th week of Lent St. Woolos Cathedral, Newport, UK Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Violet.First readingEzekiel 47:1-9,12 ©Wherever the water flows, it will bring life and healthThe angel brought me to the entrance of the Temple, where a stream came out from under the Temple threshold and flowed eastwards, since the Temple faced east. The water flowed from under the right side of the Temple, south of the altar. He took me out by the north gate and led me right round outside as far as the outer east gate where the water flowed out on...



Read More...