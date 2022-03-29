Denmark Puts Coronavirus ‘Anti-Government Extremism’ on Terrorism List

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -Denmark’s domestic security on Tuesday designated pandemic-linked “antigovernmental extremism” as a menace for the first time ever. The agency, known by its Danish acronym PET, said in its annual assessment that although this type of extremism is not “a significant driving force for the terrorist threat” in the country, it does make the situation “more complex.” PET said the menace which expresses the need to use violence against elected representatives, had appeared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Hamann, head of PET’s Center for Terror Analysis that analyzes the threat of terrorism against Denmark and Danish...



